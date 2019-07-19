Cats Trailer Hilariously Slammed as 'Scary' by Social Media Users: 'Pure Nightmare Fuel'

Image zoom Cats Trailer 2019 Universal Pictures UK

After much anticipation, the Cats trailer is here — and social media users have their claws out!

The first glimpse into the star-studded remake of the classical musical dropped on Thursday and disturbed viewers did not hold back when it came to sharing their responses on Twitter.

“The #Cats trailer goes deep into the Uncanny Valley and discovers there is no bottom. Pure, straight-up nightmare fuel,” one user wrote.

“To whom does one report an abomination? A priest?” another user tweeted alongside the clip.

“The Cats trailer cursed the next four generations of my bloodline,” author Victoria Aveyard expressed.

“The cats trailer was frightening! I was so scared. I might not see it as a musical, but I will definately [sic] go see it as a scary movie!” a different user said on Twitter.

Comedian Ian Abramson went to great lengths to emphasize the eeriness of the clip by editing the “I Got Five On It” remix used in Jordan Peele‘s Us onto the Cats trailer.

Another responded by using a clip of Wendy Williams hysterically crying saying, “It was scary.”

Some users went into detail with their criticism, questioning why the cast (Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench and James Corden) had such human-like features, including breasts.

“I don’t know why you’re all freaking out over miniature yet huge cats with human celebrity faces and sexy breasts performing a demented dream ballet for kids,” one tweet read.

“No one wants to see dame Judy Dench like this,” a different viewer wrote.

In the trailer, Hudson’s Grizabella sings “Memory,” which was originally sung by Elaine Paige when the musical debuted on the West End in 1981.

Full of intense choreography that made Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical a success, the trailer features sneak peeks at the A-list cast, which also includes Ian McKellen, as Jellicle Cats who seek ascension to the Heaviside Layer to come back to a new Jellicle life.

Swift, 29, posted the trailer on Instagram, with the caption, “I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie.”

Elba, 46, teased Swift’s performance in March telling Variety the singer “was great.”

“Her and I had a lot of work to do together, and she was amazing. She worked hard and was just happy to be there,” he said.

Wilson, who described her character Jennyanydots as a “middle-aged lazy cat,” also had good things to say about Swift in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s incredible,” Wilson said. “She’s such a lovely girl, and I personally think her cat is the sexiest out of all the cats.”

Cats debuts in theaters on December 20.