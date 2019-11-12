Cats Star Jason Derulo Shows Off His Best Feline Moves for a Shocked Kelly Clarkson

Jason Derulo really opened Kelly Clarkson‘s eyes to just how sexy cats can be.

The singer and actor, who stars in Cats, opened up about his training for the movie musical while appearing on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Everybody had to go to cat school,” Derulo, 30, explained, with fellow guest Nicole Byer (Dolemite Is My Name) immediately asking him to explain. “Cat school is basically, there’s a woman who tells you everything you have to know about cats. Cats walk in a different way, they walk same arm, same leg. It’s a little bit different than us.”

The performer then dropped down to all-fours, acting like a cat as the audience cheered him on.

His moves left Clarkson, 37, a little stunned.

“I’m gonna show my man that clip, I’m gonna be like, ‘I want you to do that tonight. I want you to come at me like [cat growl],’ ” Clarkson joked.

The movie also stars self-proclaimed cat lover Taylor Swift, who previously opened up about just how much time she spent in cat school.

“I had much more fun than anyone else,” Swift, 29, revealed during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“I had to go to cat school to learn how to move and behave,” Swift said, of filming. “I was meant to go for three days and I stayed for four months!”

Rebel Wilson, who also stars in Cats, opened up about the experience back in February, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We did have to go to cat school, which is where we all pretend to be cats together,” she said. “We have a lady called Sarah who teaches us.”

Wilson also spoke to Entertainment Tonight in February about working with Swift. “She’s incredible. She’s such a lovely girl and I personally think her cat is the sexiest out of all cats,” Wilson said.

“I’m a different kind of cat,” the actress, 39, jokes. “I’m not a sexy Catwoman. I’m doing the middle-aged lazy cat in the movie.”

Cats hits theaters Dec. 20.