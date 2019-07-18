Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and the Cast of Cats Change Their Instagram Profiles to Character Names

The star-studded cast of the Cats movie knows: A cat needs a name that’s particular.

Ahead of the first trailer dropping Friday, the cast of Cats have changed their Instagram names to the names of their characters. The long-running Broadway musical notably features songs based on the names of its many cat characters.

The list of cast members changing their Instagram names includes Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella and Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger.

A fan on Twitter captured the change, which also included Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots Ian McKellen as Gus The Theater Cat and Idris Elba as Macavity.

Judi Dench, who is not on Instagram, also stars in the film as Old Deuteronomy, nearly four decades after she pulled out of the original London production when she snapped her Achilles tendon shortly before the show’s opening.

The highly-anticipated movie, out Dec. 20, released a behind-the-scenes teaser ahead of the trailer earlier this week, which featured cast members discussing their excitement to star in the film adaptation. It also showed Swift ballroom dancing with Elba for a number during rehearsal.

“I came right off of a stadium tour and went right into rehearsals,” Swift said in the teaser. “People coming together through all different corners of entertainment. Everybody’s working really long hours, rehearsing every day, and it’s really fun. I just was really excited and so honored to get to be a part of this.”

The adaptation follows the 1998 direct-to-video version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, based itself off a collection of T.S. Eliot poems. It’s directed by Les Misérables‘ Tom Hooper and executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Cats hits theaters on Dec. 20.