Cats Reactions Are Finally Here! Anticipated Movie Musical Called 'Demented' and 'Magical'

The first reactions to Cats are in!

The Tom Hopper-directed movie-musical was screened for the first time in New York City Monday, with many of its stars — including James Corden, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward — in attendance.

Upon letting out, some of the lucky attendees shared their thoughts on the anticipated holiday film.

“The CATS movie is the strangest, most bewildering, queerest, magical, and spectacular cinematic experience I have ever had,” wrote Broadway star Alan Henry. “I am not sure what just happened but I know that it was something worth experiencing.”

Actor, director, and writer Ben Mekler also praised the film, despite its polarizing trailer, writing, “Uh, #Cats is kinda great? Everything that seemed weird in the trailers just melts away when you’re watching the film. It’s magical and just plain works with the sole exception of Taylor Swift’s original song about the cats devouring the corpse of an old woman who died in her flat.”

Ramin Setoodeh of Variety applauded Swift’s original song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” which she co-wrote with Cats creator Andrew Lloyd Webber. While the song earned a Golden Globe nomination, it was left off the shortlist for the Oscars.

“Having seen #CatsMovie, the Academy’s failure to include ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ on the original song shortlist was a bad move,” Setoodeh wrote. “Obviously, voters left it off because ‘Cats’ hadn’t screened yet. But the song — a bookend to ‘Memory’ — is great. I already can’t get it out of my head.”

Carolien Framek, also of Variety, joked about the film’s raunchiness, writing, “It brings me no pleasure to report that CATS is way too horny for its own good.”

Cats debuts in theaters December 20.