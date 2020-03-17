Cats Crowned Worst Picture at 2020 Razzies; John Travolta Wins Worst Actor

The 2019 film Cats was honored — or rather dishonored — at the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards.

More commonly known as the Razzies, the awards ceremony honor the worst achievements in film for the previous year.

The CGI-filled musical adaptation of the hit Broadway sensation took home six awards, the most of any film, including Worst Picture and Worst Director for Tom Hooper. Other awards included Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson), Worst Screen Combo (Any Two Half-Feline/Half Human Hairballs) and Worst Screenplay.

Hooper’s win places him in the exclusive group of people who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie. He previously took home Best Director at the Academy Awards in 2011 for The King’s Speech.

Image zoom Cats Universal Pictures UK

The Razzies were originally expected to be handed out last Saturday night at Hollywood’s Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards took to the web instead, announcing the winners via a YouTube video in a mini-ceremony dubbed “The Lock-Down Edition.”

In the announcement, Razzie organizers noted that a “very big show” was planned, including “an opening numbers, parodies, sketches, roving Razzie reporters, Miss Goldenberries, a stage hand, presenters including Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, and winners willing to own their bad.”

Rambo: Last Blood also took home numerous awards, winning for Worst Remake, Worst Ripoff or Sequel and Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property.

John Travolta was named worst actor for two separate projects, The Fanatic and Trading Paint, while the Worst Actress award went to Hilary Duff for her role in The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

And finally, Eddie Murphy won the Razzie Redeemer award for his Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name. The award goes to former Razzie winners who’ve gone on to do better work.