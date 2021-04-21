Catherine Zeta-Jones Wishes Her Daughter Carys Zeta Douglas a Happy 18th Birthday: 'You Are Everything'

Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating her daughter on her 18th birthday.

The Oscar winner, 51, shared a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, on Tuesday.

"Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you," the proud mom wrote in the caption. "Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That's the kind of woman you are. Kind."

"Your wisdom out numbers your years," Zeta-Jones continued. "Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on."

The actress cheekily added, "Your Japanese needs some work, but that's doable. I love you angel. Mama."

Carys commented, "I love you my mamma! Thank you for all that you do❤️❤️❤️."

Zeta-Jones posted a throwback of herself and Carys, another photo of her daughter in a swimsuit and a hilarious text message exchange between the two.

In the text, Carys wrote to her mother, "Thank you for giving birth to me!" With the actress hilariously responding, "Oh, giving birth to you was my proudest moment! Wait……Oscar?…….No…….Definity YOU."

Last week, the Mask of Zorro star revealed her children with husband Michael Douglas, Carys and son Dylan, 20, could possibly pursue acting in the future.

"The journey I've had as an actor has been extraordinary," Zeta-Jones said during an interview on TODAY. "So I can only encourage them to do what they love."

"They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics," she added before jokingly saying, "And they get all their brains from me."

However, Zeta-Jones admitted that her and Douglas, 76, have suggested other career options to their children because of the pressures of stardom.