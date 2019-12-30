Catherine Zeta-Jones Vacations in Zanzibar with Michael Douglas and Their 2 Kids

Catherine Zeta-Jones is enjoying the holidays with an international family trip.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner, 50, shared a photo from her vacation in Zanzibar, an archipelago off the coast of Tanzania, smiling alongside her husband Michael Douglas, 75, and their two children, 19-year-old Dylan Michael and 16-year-old Carys Zeta.

“Sunday lunch in Zanzibar. Happy Sunday everyone!” Zeta-Jones captioned the picture, which showed the tight-knit family nestled in pillows before their meal was served.

In another glimpse at the trip, the Queen America actress shared a snapshot of her youngest after she fell asleep atop her older brother.

“Bushed!!!!!!🐆🐘🦏,” the mom captioned the photo of her snoozing children.

Zeta-Jones engaged in some safari photo-ops, as seen on her Instagram Story, where she wrote, “In the wild. Beautiful” over a pic of two cheetahs, and, “Me, my camera and the elephants. Just bliss,” on another glimpse at their wildlife adventure.

The quality family time was even more special since it marked the reunion of siblings Dylan and Carys, who had been apart between college and other obligations.

For Thanksgiving, Dylan spent the day home from Brown University watching the Macy’s parade with his mom in New York City.

Celebrating the long-awaited reunion, the siblings shared heartfelt posts documenting the vacation together.

“Best friends united!!” wrote Dylan, along with a photo of his sister kissing him on the cheek in Cape Town, South Africa. “I love u,” commented Carys, later adding, “so ready to bless the rains down in Africa.”

Their older half-brother Cameron Douglas, 41, also commented on the post, writing, “So cool…enjoy!”

Carys posted the same wholesome photo on her Instagram account, captioning it, “My brother and best friend is here!!! oh how i’ve missed you.”

Zeta-Jones previously shared more moments from the family’s African outing, including more nature footage of rhinos and elephants — as well as a video in which Douglas carries a bag of laundry through the forest.

“My personal Santa is doing my laundry,” she jokes in the clip from last week. “Did I luck out? This is what happens when you enter your 20th year of marriage: Michael Douglas does your knickers.”

Wishing her followers the best last week, the family also posed in front of a waterfall in a video in which they declare, “Happy holidays from Africa!”