Catherine Zeta-Jones Enjoys Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Son Dylan, 19

Catherine Zeta-Jones is one happy mom, thankful to spend the holiday with at least one of her two children.

On Thursday, the actress, 50, shared a video on Instagram from atop a New York City balcony that overlooked the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade procession. “Happy Thanksgiving,” she and her son Dylan Douglas, 19, said to Zeta-Jones’ 3 million followers, as their friends and family gathered to view the holiday festivities.

Not seen in the brief clip is husband Michael Douglas, with whom Zeta-Jones shares Dylan and 16-year-old daughter Carys Douglas, who was also absent from the get-together.

“Happy Thanksgiving y/all!!!!” Zeta-Jones captioned the video. “Miss you today Carys, see you soon!!!!!”

Bundled up with a scarf and a black beret, the Oscar winner smiled as she stood beside her college-student son, home for the special occasion from Brown University.

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Hilarious Photo of 19-Year-Old Son Dylan’s ‘College Life’ During Visit

Image zoom Catherine Zeta-Jones Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones Instagram

Image zoom Catherine Zeta-Jones Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones Instagram

Zeta-Jones shared more parade-spectating on her Instagram Story, including a shot of her “birds eye view” of the balloons soaring past their window and an artsy black-and-white photo of the “last parade balloons over Central Park.”

Last month, the movie-star mom visited her sophomore son at his college digs in Rhode Island.

“On campus with my boy Dylan,” she captioned a sweet photo of the duo Instagram. On her Instagram Story at the time, the star also shared two gorgeous clips of her son’s campus.

“Beautiful fall day,” she captioned one of the videos. In another Instagram Story, Zeta-Jones posted a hilarious photo of Dylan’s twisted-up toothpaste tube.

“I think my son needs a new tube of toothpaste,” she wrote. “College life.”

RELATED: Michael Douglas’ Son Dylan Goes Skydiving and Mom Catherine Zeta-Jones Finds Out on Instagram

Image zoom Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan Douglas Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram

RELATED: See How the Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2019

A year before that, Zeta-Jones documented dropping Dylan off at college for his freshman year, posting a touching video featuring the whole family saying goodbye to the then-18-year-old. Sister Carys exchanged an emotional hug with her big brother when it came time to part ways.

The video also showed off Dylan’s dorm and ended with a series of throwback pictures and videos from when he was a baby. Zeta-Jones topped the post off with a loving note to her oldest child in the caption.

“Let the lectures really begin!” she wrote. “I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life.”