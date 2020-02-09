Catherine Zeta-Jones Expresses Gratitude for 'Overwhelming Love' Following Kirk Douglas' Death

Catherine Zeta-Jones is thanking her fans for their love and support following the death of father-in-law Kirk Douglas.

On Sunday, two days after attending the Hollywood icon’s funeral, the actress, 50, let her followers know just how much she, and her entire family, have appreciated the outpouring of love.

“Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love, kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk,” she wrote on social media alongside a black-and-white photo of her husband Michael, 75, and his father, who died at the age of 103.

“My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all ❤️,” she added alongside the image, which was taken at the late actor’s milestone birthday.

Michael confirmed to PEOPLE that his dad had died at 103 on Feb. 5.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he wrote in a moving statement. “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true,” he concluded. “Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Following his death, Zeta-Jones also shared a touching tribute to her father-in-law.

“To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo giving Kirk a kiss on the cheek. “I miss you already. Sleep tight…”

The late actor was laid to rest by his family members on Friday, just two days after his death.

The ceremony was attended by friends and relatives, including his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens as well as his three surviving sons: Michael, Peter and Joel.

The Spartacus star, who had been in good health since suffering a stroke in 1996, died nearly two months after his birthday.