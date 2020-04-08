Catherine Zeta-Jones Says She 'Could Hang' with Michael Douglas and Their Dog 'Forever' in Sweet Post

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas are all loved up as they practice social distancing together.

On Tuesday, the actress, 50, posted a shot to her Instagram Story of her husband and their adorable maltipoo pup Taylor lounging together.

“I could hang with these two forever” she captioned the shot that found Douglas relaxing in comfort wear with a pair of shades on as Taylor relaxed calmly on his lap.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas welcomed Taylor into their family in mid-February, almost a week after the death of Douglas’ father, legendary movie star Kirk Douglas.

Zeta-Jones, who’s been married to Douglas since 2000, has been documenting how she and her family have been practicing social distancing and passing the time since self-quarantining amid the current health crisis.

On April 1, the Chicago actress posted a video to Instagram, showing off her incredible vocal skills and piano playing talents, belting out a beautiful rendition of “My Love” by Paul McCartney and Wings.

“A caftan and a keyboard, a little ditty from me to you,” she captioned the post.

Zeta-Jones also shared that she and her family played a game of charades.“Charades gone wrong?,” she began to caption her Instagram post. “I was Shakira,” she continued. “No one got it.”Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been self-quarantining at home with their children, 19-year-old son Dylan and 16-year-old daughter Carys.

Zeta-Jones also shared a video on Tuesday, encouraging individuals to post a video of their musical performances, “to let us all in and heal together.”“Hello everyone. As I’m sure many of you have, I have been turning to my love of the arts to raise my spirits during this period,” Zeta-Jones began her post. “I was thinking back to all the talent shows, rehearsals and early performances that were so incredibly important to me when I was starting out, and I can’t imagine having poured all of that time and hard work into rehearsing, only to miss the final performance.”

She added, "So, I'm encouraging all of my fellow performers to post a video of their performances to let us all in and heal together! If you want to join, post a video using the hashtag #TheShowMustGoOnCZJ. I'll be watching and sharing some of my favorites so…break a leg!"