"It was just breakfast lunch and dinner all together," the actress gushed

Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Quarantine with Kids Has Been 'Wonderful': 'We Were Early Empty-Nesters'

For Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, quarantine provided the opportunity to have "a wonderful" reunion for their family.

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old actress appeared on the Today show and gushed about having her two children — daughter Carys, 17, and son Dylan, 19 — back home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"It was lovely... First of all, I’m a bit of a homebody anyway. I love my four walls. There’s things I can do for hours in my house and I’m very complacent, very happy," the mother of two explained.

"But Michael and I were kind of early empty-nesters, because our son Dylan is off at college and our daughter, Carys, goes to school in Europe," she said. "So all of a sudden they descended on back into our home and it was just wonderful. It was just breakfast, lunch and dinner all together."

Zeta-Jones joked that her son was surprised at how well the family fared all under the same roof.

"Supposedly...we’ve been much better than a lot of his friends’ families," she laughed. "He said, ‘Mom, you have no idea. James is not talking to his dad, he’s not talking to his mom.’ And I said, ‘Well, we’re doing pretty well.’”

The only thing missing from her family reunion was the Oscar winner's mother, Patricia Fair.

"The one bad thing about it is that my mom lives in Britain, so I have yet to see her because I’ve been quarantining out of the state so that I could pick up my daughter," the star explained. "Now I’m looking forward to seeing my mom."

"But we’ve been very well and I thank God that we’ve been healthy throughout," Zeta-Jones added.

Zeta-Jones also praised her daughter for receiving a "great report card" recently, adding that the teenager was on "cloud nine" from the good news.

Over the weekend, the proud mom shared a stunning photo of her daughter hitting a model-like pose while standing barefoot in a garden wearing a white silk maxi dress

"My girl, in the garden," Zeta-Jones captioned the photo of her look-alike daughter.

Fans were quick to shower the 17-year-old in praise, and commented on the similarities between the mother-daughter duo.

"Beautiful like mummy ❤️," one fan wrote, while another added, "Stunning like her mum xx ❤️❤️."