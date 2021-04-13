The 51-year-old actress said her children could be on the big screen in the near future during an interview with the 3rd Hour of TODAY

Catherine Zeta-Jones Says 'It's in the Cards' for Her Kids to Become Actors: 'I'm Very Excited'

Catherine Zeta-Jones' children might make their acting debuts in the near future.

The Chicago Oscar-winning actress virtually visited the 3rd hour of TODAY April 13 to talk about her new role in the Fox series Prodigal Son, and said that her and her husband Michael Douglas' two kids Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, could take up acting professionally in the future.

"The journey I've had as an actor has been extraordinary," the 51-year-old actress told hosts Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer.

"So I can only encourage them to do what they love. They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me," Zeta-Jones joked.

However, Zeta-Jones admitted that her and Douglas, 76, have suggested other career options to their children because of the pressures of stardom.

"But that said, Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that," she told the 3rd Hour of TODAY hosts.

She continued, "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theater camp ... My kids went off to summer camp every year, to theater camp with all the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

Another concern Zeta-Jones expressed was the pressure to prove oneself as the children of two actors established in the industry.

"And, in a way, one would think that there's so many open doors for people to go into the same business as their parents, but, in fact, one has to really prove themself more, and it's hard to be compared to," the Prodigal Son star said.

Luckily, Zeta-Jones said Douglas' experience as the child of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas and actress Diana Douglas makes him a great point of reference for their two children.

"He's able to share with them what that means because I don't know what that means. Michael's experience was, it's a hard act to follow when your dad's Spartacus," she said.

Despite these concerns, the couple's children seem determined to try their hand at acting.