Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Family Life with Michael Douglas 'Gets Better and Better' Every Year

Catherine Zeta-Jones is loving life with her family — which she says gets "better and better" every year.

The actress, 53, hit the National Treasure: Edge of History red-carpet premiere in Hollywood on Monday night with her 22-year-old son, Dylan Douglas.

"I enjoy every minute with this guy. Well, he's a good son. It's just the best," the mother of two, who has been married to fellow actor Michael Douglas since 2000, tells PEOPLE of her date. (The couple also share daughter Carys, 19.)

"I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great," she adds.

Zeta-Jones also discusses doing her own stunts for National Treasure — and thankfully, she didn't have any injuries. "Certain stunts in movies and stuff, you have to do," she says. "Unless you're Tom Cruise and you really want to fly out of a plane."

"I'm not Tom and I admire him for all he does. But for me, it's a wonderful career. Those stunt people are wonderful," the actress adds.

Dylan Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Additionally, the Welsh entertainment veteran voices that she would love "to direct at some point" and tell her "own story through the lens."

Appearing in the series as villain Billie, whom she has described as a "black-market antiquity dealer," Zeta-Jones also tells PEOPLE that she is a huge fan of the original 2004 film starring Nicolas Cage.

"It hasn't lost that National Treasure vibe," she says of the Disney+ show, whose lead character Jess is played by newcomer Lisette Olivera.

This marks the second big premiere for the film and TV star within the past month, as she also attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix Addams Family series Wednesday in November — and brought son Dylan along for that as well.

"Well first of all, husband Michael is very happy that this is my date! A collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving," Zeta-Jones told PEOPLE at the time.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she shared of their "very close relationship," adding, "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

Like any mom, the Academy Award winner is also just happy that her son "actually wants" to hang out with his parents too.

"It's cool to see how, you know, you meet people, talk to people, how they act, and you know, see if maybe one day I want to do that," Dylan shared with PEOPLE at the Wednesday premiere of observing his parents at work. "So it's very cool."

As for the family's holiday plans, Zeta-Jones told PEOPLE on Monday that Douglas, 78, was recently working in Europe, but they will be "all together" for the season.

"To have our little nucleus back together is always the best," she says.

National Treasure: Edge of History begins streaming Dec. 14 on Disney+.