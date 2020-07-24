Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Her 20th Anniversary Plans with Husband Michael Douglas

"It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods," Catherine Zeta-Jones tells PEOPLE

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas will have a more subdued anniversary this year.

The couple will celebrate 20 years of marriage on Nov. 18, but Zeta-Jones, 50, tells PEOPLE they won't be throwing an all-out bash to celebrate the milestone due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We won't be doing any great big party," Zeta-Jones reveals in PEOPLE's latest issue, where she discusses the expansion of her lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones. "Not that I'm a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods. So I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on."

The 50-year-old actress has been spending the lockdown with Douglas, 75, and their two kids — son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 17. It served as a family reunion of sorts, as Dylan has been away at college for a few years and Carys goes to school in Switzerland.

"All of a sudden we were all back together again. And I have to say, I loved it. I really loved it," she tells PEOPLE.

Zeta-Jones also talked about the quarantine with her family on the Today show Wednesday, where she joked that her son was surprised at how well the family has fared all under the same roof.

"Supposedly...we’ve been much better than a lot of his friends’ families," she laughed. "He said, ‘Mom, you have no idea. James is not talking to his dad, he’s not talking to his mom.’ And I said, ‘Well, we’re doing pretty well.’”

The actress praised her daughter for receiving a "great report card" recently, adding that the teenager was on "cloud nine" from the good news.

Over the weekend, the proud mom shared a stunning photo of her daughter hitting a model-like pose while standing barefoot in a garden wearing a white silk maxi dress