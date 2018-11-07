Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a Tough as Nails Pageant Coach in Facebook Watch Comedy Queen America

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t holding back in the new trailer for her Facebook Watch dark comedy show Queen America.

The 49-year-old actress stars as Vicki Ellis, a renowned pageant coach in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who has a talent for turning any girl into a pageant queen.

When Vicki meets Samantha, a beautiful girl who is down on her luck played by Belle Shouse, she sees the opportunity to mold the young girl into a pageant winner — to the detriment of her pristine reputation.

“What I do is about more than makeup and clothing,” Vicki says. “I help girls become better versions of themselves.”

Searching for a way out of her penniless life but full of doubt, Samantha asks her, “What if they think I’m just a hick?”

“Nobody’s confident, they’re all faking it. Just some people are better at it than others,” Vicki says.

A pageant contestant reassures Samantha she’s in good hands, saying, “Vicki can make you better, and then life can be whatever you want.”

As the competition between would-be pageant queens gets heated, Samantha begs Vicki to help her win in an emotional scene.

“I want this more than anything,” Samantha says.

Unimpressed, Vicki replies, “Don’t we all, babe?”

Queen America also stars Teagle F. Bougere, Rana Roy, Molly Price, Isabella Amara and Victoria Justice.

Queen America premieres on Facebook Watch on Nov. 18.

