"We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting," Zeta-Jones told the Wall Street Journal

Catherine Zeta-Jones Says 'Love and Respect' Is the Secret to Her 20-Year Marriage to Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' marriage has a solid foundation to keep it strong.

The 51-year-old actress revealed the secret to their 20-year marriage during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying, "First of all, we have a lot of fun together."

"My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't any ups and downs," she said. "The constant is love and respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

She continued, "My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent. We're either on or we're off. I'm really working 16 hours a day, or I'm not. He's doing the same, or not. So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

The couple married on Nov. 18, 2000, and have two children together: son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17. Douglas, 76, is also a father to Cameron Douglas, 42, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

Zeta-Jones often shares photos of herself and Douglas on Instagram. On Sunday, the actress celebrated Easter by sharing a photo of herself and her husband from a time when they visited Jerusalem.

"Happy Easter! Remembering my time in Jerusalem today, with my bunny, oops sorry, my honey Michael. 🙏," she wrote in the caption.

On their 20th anniversary, the couple commemorated the occasion by sharing sweet posts on their respective Instagram accounts. Douglas shared audio of himself describing how he met the actress after watching her 1998 film, Zorro.

"Happy 20th Anniversary my darling!" he wrote in the caption. "I love you always and forever @catherinezetajones ❤️ (Volume ⬆️) #20years."