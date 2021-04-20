The actress, who shares two kids — son Dylan and daughter Carys — with husband Michael Douglas, said she enjoyed being "back in our bubble"

Catherine Zeta-Jones Reflects on Bonding with Her Family amid the COVID Pandemic: 'It Was Lovely'

Catherine Zeta-Jones found a silver lining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While appearing virtually on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday, the 51-year-old actress opened up about how she and her family — husband Michael Douglas and their two kids, Dylan and Carys — were able to spend some much-needed time with one another during the onset of the pandemic.

Noting that it had been an "unprecedented year for everybody," Zeta-Jones explained, "I must say, personally, it was lovely when we were in a vulnerable and unknowing time to have my peeps, my loved ones around."

"I had my son home from college and my daughter home from school — she goes to school in Switzerland — so we were all back in our bubble," she continued. "And supposedly, speaking to my son, we fared better than many families."

"He's like, 'Mom, you don't understand. People aren't talking to each other.' ... So we played lots of games," the Oscar-winning actress added.

Zeta-Jones also gave props to her two kids for how they handled dealing with the pandemic as young adults.

"My kids — and I must say, kudos to them — I thought for sure, you know, they're all back, not just them, but all their other friends from high school, [who] all live down our street," the actress said. "... And I thought it was going to be party central, all these kids coming back from college."

But, as the star detailed, her kids "really got" the seriousness of the situation and they are now looking forward to hopefully returning to a more normal way of life in the months to come.

"They're finishing up [school] now and looking forward to, hopefully, a more kind of outdoorsy summer than we had last year," Zeta-Jones added.

Earlier this month, while virtually visiting the 3rd Hour of Today, Zeta-Jones similarly spoke about her children as she revealed that they might make their acting debuts in the near future.

"The journey I've had as an actor has been extraordinary," the Chicago star told hosts Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer at the time. "So I can only encourage them to do what they love."

"They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics," she added, before joking, "And they get all their brains from me."

However, Zeta-Jones admitted that she and Douglas, 76, have suggested other career options to their children because of the pressures of stardom.