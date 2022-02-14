Spouses of 21 years Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas shared heartfelt messages to one another on Instagram Monday for Valentine's Day

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Post Sweet Valentine's Day Tributes to Each Other

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are celebrating their love.

In honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, the spouses of 21 years posted sweet tributes to one another on social media.

Before sharing a snapshot of the stunning pink floral arrangement gifted to her by "hubby" Douglas, 77, the actress posted a throwback photo of the pair during a trip to India.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my honey! Love you❤️," Zeta-Jones, 52, wrote in the caption.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my darling Catherine! I love you always and forever ❤️," Douglas wrote alongside a photo of the glammed-up couple embracing, under which Zeta-Jones commented, "😘😘😘😘😘😘😘."

Douglas and Zeta-Jones marked 21 years of marriage in November, when the Kominsky Method actor shared an adorable tribute video of their most memorable moments since tying the knot.

Set to the song "Best Day of my Life" by The American Authors, the clip features various images depicting the couple's relationship over the years, beginning with shots from their November 2000 wedding.

"Happy Anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much @catherinezetajones ❤️ #21years," Douglas captioned the post.

"Happy Anniversary Michael," Zeta-Jones wrote alongside a throwback photo of the couple. "For 21 years you have had my back! For over 21 years we have had our love. Love you sweetheart❤️"

In an April interview with WSJ. Magazine, Zeta-Jones said the secret to making their marriage last is having lots of fun together. She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success, according to the actress.

The Legend of Zorro star also asserted that no relationship is perfect, and experiencing ups and downs is "normal."

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent," Zeta-Jones explained. "... So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us."