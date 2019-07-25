Catherine Zeta-Jones' Husband Michael Douglas and Son Support Her as She's Honored in Hometown

It was a special day for the Douglas family!

Catherine Zeta-Jones returned to her hometown of Swansea, Wales, on Wednesday to receive an honorary award as part of the city’s 50th birthday celebrations, according to the BBC.

By her side was her husband, actor Michael Douglas, and their 18-year-old son, Dylan — who wore a black suit and gray tie for the special ceremony. He was photographed proudly smiling as his mother accepted the honorary freedom of the city and county of Swansea.

The couple also share 16-year-old daughter Carys who was not in attendance.

“Yesterday, I was truly thrilled to receive the Freedom of the City of Swansea, my beloved hometown,” Zeta-Jones, 49, shared on Instagram. “Thank you Lord Mayor and the people of Swansea for this honor bestowed upon me.”

Image zoom Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty

Image zoom Ben Birchall/PA Images/Getty

Image zoom Ben Birchall/PA Images/Getty

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes Son and Lookalike Daughter on Three Different Spring Break Trips

According to Wales Online, the Honorary Freedom is the “highest honour” someone can receive from the city, and is granted to “the very finest people associated with the city, acknowledging their achievements.”

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Drop Son Off At College Dorm with Adorable Video

The actress wore an elegant hot pink off-the-shoulder dress to receive the honor, and paired the gown with gold jewelry, nude heels and a nude clutch.

The day before the ceremony she left the glam at home and opted for a more sporty look, as she shared a sweet photo of herself with Michael, 74, and Dylan exploring her hometown with a walk along the coast.

RELATED VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a ‘Lioness’ When It Comes to Protecting Family From Salacious Headlines

“Home in my beautiful country💚💚Wales,” she wrote on Instagram, embracing her husband and son in the photo.

The Academy Award-winning couple married in 2000 after first meeting in 1998. They welcomed Dylan in Aug. 2000 and Carys in April 2003.

In March, the mother-of-two took her children to the Wales’ National Day Gala in New York City, bonding on the red carpet together and color-coordinating their outfits.