The film icon died on Feb. 5 at the age of 103

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Pay Tribute to Late Kirk Douglas on His Birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are honoring late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas on what would have been his 104th birthday.

On Wednesday, both Zeta-Jones and Michael commemorated Kirk's special day with heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her father-in-law, who died on Feb. 5, with a sweet photo of the pair at the 2018 Golden Globe awards.

In the black-and-white snap, Kirk is seen giving Zeta-Jones, 51, a kiss on the cheek as the actress leaned over his shoulder to give him a smooch back.

"Missing you every day. Happy birthday Pappy 💕," the actress captioned the photo.

Kirk's son, Michael, later honored his father with a moving video tribute which included pictures of the duo throughout their lives together.

"Happy Birthday Dad! I miss you and thank you for always giving the best advice! Love, Michael," the actor, 76, wrote alongside the video.

In the video, the Basic Instinct star revealed the best advice he'd ever received from his famous father.

"The best advice my father gave me was 'Whatever you do, you do it to the best of your ability. You leave that job knowing that you couldn't have done any more, and then screw it, walk away, you've done the best. Don't look back,' " Michael shared.

At the end of the clip, Michael wrote on the screen, "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you. Love, Michael."

Michael's son, Cameron Douglas, left a heart emoji in the comments of his father's post.

The Fatal Attraction actor confirmed to PEOPLE that his dad had died at 103in February.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he wrote in a moving statement. “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true,” he concluded. “Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Image zoom (left to right) Michael Douglas, Anne Buydens, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kirk Douglas | Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The late actor was laid to rest by his family members just two days after his death.