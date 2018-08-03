See When Catherine Zeta-Jones Met Michael Douglas for the 'First Time' in Sweet Throwback Photo

It was love at first sight for Catherine-Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas—per the Instagram the actress recently shared of the couple at the Deauville Film Festival years ago.

In the throwback shot, the Chicago star, 48, is seen lovingly looking at her later-to-be husband Douglas, 73, while he was mid conversation.

Zeta-Jones may have looked invested in Douglas’ chatter, however she admitted in her post that she, “Can’t remember what he was talking about😂”

The Oscar-winning couple has been married for nearly 18 years, with a brief split-up in 2013. On their 17th anniversary last November, Zeta-Jones shared many words of love in an Instagram post.

“17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son,” she captioned the image. “Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did.”

Zeta-Jones continued, “Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you.”

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Son Looks Just Like His Famous Parents in Prom Pictures

Recently, Zeta-Jones and her 15-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas appeared on the September issue of Town & Country where Carys made her magazine cover debut.

Despite having star-studded parents, Carys explained that she had a very humbling childhood.

Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram

“My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, ‘Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary,’” she said.