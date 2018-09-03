Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Drop Son Off At College Dorm with Adorable Video

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas‘ first child has flown the nest.

Zeta-Jones, 48, posted a touching video on Instagram documenting the moment the whole family dropped 18-year-old Dylan off at Brown University. Dylan’s sister Carys, 15, was along for the ride and even shared an emotional hug with her big brother when they said goodbye.

The video also shows off Dylan’s dorm and ends with a series of throwback pictures and videos from when he was a baby. Zeta-Jones topped the post off with a loving note to her oldest child in the caption.

“Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life,” the actress wrote.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas last marked a milestone with their son back in May when they shared pictures of the then-high school senior heading off to prom. The actress shared a smiling selfie of the three on her Instagram and gushed about her son again, sharing that she was “so proud” of him.

Dylan became an uncle for the first time late last year when his older brother Cameron, from Douglas’ first marriage to Diandra Luker, welcomed daughter Lua Izzy with girlfriend Viviane Thibes in December.

Douglas told PEOPLE at the time that his two youngest children already loved their new roles. “Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we’re so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze,” Douglas said, speaking of the names the baby will call him and Catherine.

Cameron, 39, posted a picture of Dylan cradling Lua while the rest of the family posed for the sweet shot on Instagram shortly after Lua’s birth.

“What it’s all about,” Cameron captioned the post in January.