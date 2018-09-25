Catherine Zeta-Jones Nods to One of Michael Douglas' Iconic Roles in Cheeky Birthday Message

Happy birthday, Michael Douglas!

In honor of the actor’s 74th birthday, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a homemade montage of their 17-year romance with a nod to one of his iconic film roles. The actress, whose birthday also falls on Sept. 25., used clips from the 1995 film The American President, in which Douglas played widowed president Andrew Shepherd, and footage of Marilyn Monroe’s famous 1962 performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” for her special shout-out.

“Happy Birthday to my very own President! My husband Michael. I guess that makes me First Lady! Stranger things have happened! Go figure,” wrote Zeta-Jones, who celebrated her 49th birthday.

“Oops, it’s my birthday today too,” the mother of two added.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been married since 2000. They share two kids, Dylan, 18, and Carys, 15. The couple briefly split in 2013, but appear to be stronger than ever.

In August, Zeta-Jones reflected on their relationship when she shared a throwback photo of the moment she first met her husband at the Deauville Film Festival nearly two decades ago. In the image, the Chicago star is seen lovingly looking at Douglas while he was mid-conversation.

These past few months have been a celebratory time for the couple.

Earlier this month, they helped son Dylan move into his dorm at Brown University for his first year in college.

“Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram along with a touching video that documented the moment the whole family dropped him off.

In addition, Zeta-Jones and Douglas will celebrate their 18-year wedding anniversary in November.