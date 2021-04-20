The Oscar-winning actress stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and laughed with the host about Michael Douglas’ dance moves

Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes About Husband Michael Douglas' Dance Skills: 'He Gets Off Course'

It seems Catherine Zeta-Jones' husband didn't win her over with his two-step.

On Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Prodigal Son actress, 51, discussed living "vicariously" through her two children, Dylan and Carys, during their family time in quarantine. She also joked about her husband Michael Douglas, 76, and his few dance moves.

"Obviously they [Dylan and Carys] have two actors for parents, but maybe you are the only accomplished dancer. I'm not quite sure where Michael falls on the dancing scale," Meyers said to the Oscar winner.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Zeta-Jones smirked and asked the host, "Did you ever see the video of 'When the going gets tough?'" as she sang and snapped her fingers.

The Chicago actress continued, "That's as good as it gets, babe. It's like he can click in time to the beat. Every now and again, he gets off course, but he's such a great actor."

"Michael always says, 'When I'm dancing, always look at me from the waist up,'" she added.

Meyers realized that the star was making a reference to the song "When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going" by Billy Ocean, featured on the soundtrack of the 1985 action comedy The Jewel of the Nile which Douglas starred in.

The actor played one of Ocean's background singers in the music video for the song, donning an all-white tux while dancing alongside his costars Danny DeVito and Kathleen Turner.

"Michael's pop video! He's very proud of that." Zeta-Jones laughed.

Meyers said he didn't know what The Mask of Zorro star was talking about at first, but then it clicked for him.

"While you were saying it, I thought, 'That sounds crazy what you're talking about,' and then I realized, 'Oh no, that's a video I saw 100,000 times.'" Meyers admitted.