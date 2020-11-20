Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a 'Proud Stage Aunt' as She Shares Video of Her Niece Singing

Catherine Zeta-Jones's niece Ava is featured on an album for World Children's Day

Catherine Zeta-Jones is one proud aunt!

The actress shared several videos on Instagram of her little niece Ava Zeta singing in honor of United Nations World Children's Day.

"Today we honor a wonderful cause – @unitednations #WorldChildrensDay. My niece Ava Zeta has prepared something special for all of us to celebrate! Ava Zeta sings her own tracks on “Glitter is Litter,” a record she cut with @j_edna_mae!! I am such a proud stage aunt 😍" Zeta-Jones, 51, wrote.

"#WorldChildrensDay is an opportunity to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, to help build a better world for children. What better way to celebrate than with songs to inspire our future generations 💕 💕 I am so proud of my little Ava Zeta! 👏👏 Make sure to listen and celebrate #WorldChildrensDay with me by clicking the link in my bio 💕," Zeta-Jones added.

Zeta-Jones often shares sweet videos of her niece singing, including a few during the quarantine period as the little girl cheered her aunt up with her voice.

The Oscar winner also posted an adorable video of Ava practicing her Oscar acceptance speech — using Zeta-Jones's own trophy!

The Instagram post from February features Ava holding on to the Best Supporting Actress statuette, which Zeta-Jones won in 2003 for Chicago, as she thanks the people closest to her.

"Thank you so much! I would like to thank my mommy, my daddy, my nanny and my Auntie Catherine," the sweet girl says in the video.