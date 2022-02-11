"Who else is watching the Winter Olympics?" Catherine Zeta-Jones asked her fans on Thursday

Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes She Could 'Go for the Gold in Skiing' in Sporty Photo with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is going for the gold.

As the 2022 Winter Olympics continue in Beijing, the 52-year-old Mask of Zorro star is showing off her skiing skills.

In her latest Instagram snap shared Thursday, Zeta-Jones is seen striking a pose on the snow trails with her feet planted on skis, one pole in each hand. Her husband of 21 years Michael Douglas, 77, stands behind her with a smile.

"Who else is watching the winter olympics?" Zeta-Jones asked in the caption, adding, "I think I could go for the gold in skiing 😅."

The Kominsky Method actor sweetly supported Zeta-Jones in the comments section, writing, "Love you @catherinezetajones ❤️."

The pair celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in November. Douglas marked the occasion on Instagram with an adorable tribute video of their most memorable moments since tying the knot in November 2000.

The video, which is set to the song "Best Day of my Life" by The American Authors, features various images depicting the couple's relationship over the years, beginning with shots from their wedding.

"Happy Anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much @catherinezetajones ❤️ #21years," Douglas captioned the post.

The couple, who shares the same Sept. 25 birthday, also posted touching messages to each other on Instagram for their special day.

Douglas commemorated his and his wife's birthdays with a throwback photo of the two of them taken at the Deauville Film Festival, the event where they first met.

"My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. I found out that she had the same birthday as me--tadaah!," Douglas wrote in his Instagram caption. "Then when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true. I've lucked out at this time in my life."

He added, "I just lucked out. I'm so impressed by her intelligence, sense of humor and work ethic. Happy Birthday Catherine- I love you so much!"

His post caught the eye of Zeta-Jones, who replied in the comments, "Love you my love. Happy Birthday. 😍😍😍😍."

The actress shared her own Instagram post featuring a selfie with Douglas. In the photo, Zeta-Jones smiles at the camera while her husband looks adoringly at her.