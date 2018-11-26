Catherine Zeta-Jones Was ‘Devastated’ by Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones admits she was put in a difficult position after Michael Douglas, her husband of almost two decades, was accused of sexual misconduct.

“My children and I were profoundly devastated by those allegations. And I was torn about where my absolute morals lie,” the actress, 49, said in an interview with London-based newspaper The Times, published over the weekend.

“This woman came out of nowhere and accused my husband,” the Oscar winner continued. “I had a very big conversation with him, with the kids in the room, and said, ‘Do you understand if more comes out …’” she recalled.

In an attempt to get ahead of the story, Douglas, 74, revealed in January that he had been contacted by a reporter from The Hollywood Reporter about a former female employee’s allegations about him. The allegations were eventually published by the outlet.

In an interview with Deadline, the Ant-Man and the Wasp star went on to vehemently deny the woman’s claims that he had “masturbated in front of” her 32 years ago and that he “spoke raunchily, or dirtily” on the phone in front of her in conversations with friends.

Zeta-Jones said that because she and her husband both fully support the #MeToo movement, the situation was especially “nasty.”

“It was a really hard position for me and, in the height of it all, it was nasty,” the actress told the Times.

So how did Douglas reassure his family he wasn’t guilty of the allegations?

“By telling us that there is no story here and that time will tell. And, of course, it did,” the mother of two remarked. “There was nothing to back it up at all. For any accusation that comes out that isn’t backed up, that knocks the movement back 20 years.”

Reflecting on their 18-year marriage, the actress admitted that while “God knows we’ve had ups and downs in our marriage,” she’s not the type of person to “throw the towel in very quickly on anything.”

The couple, who have been married since 2000, share two children: son Dylan, 18 and daughter Carys, 15.

Shortly after the allegations against her husband were made public, Zeta-Jones also made a point of standing by her husband.

“Michael came out with that preemptive statement. He was articulate, said it from the heart, was honest, open and transparent,” the actress said during an appearance on The View in January. “He now has to take the next step for where he goes from here. It happened 30 years ago, it was B.C.: before Catherine.”

Reemphasizing how she and Douglas support Time’s Up and #MeToo “110 percent,” Zeta-Jones said, “We all know it’s been going on for years,” alluding to the decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault in Hollywood.

“I have a daughter,” the mother of two added. “As we battle through now, I hope this is something she won’t even have to think of.”