Catherine Zeta-Jones and Daughter Carys, 15, Have a Girls' Night Out at NYFW

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas‘ daughter Carys Zeta Douglas is stepping into the spotlight.

The 15-year-old and her actress mom, 48, sat front row at the Michael Kors show on Wednesday during New York Fashion Week. Carys rocked a black, off-the-shoulder crop top with camouflage pants, and Zeta-Jones donned a sleeveless black dress with a white and green pattern. The mother-daughter duo sported similar makeup looks — soft pink pouts and bronze eye shadow — and wore their long brunette locks loosely curled.

On Sunday, Town & Country honored Carys at its 50 Modern Swans party, which her parents also attended. Carys and Zeta-Jones appeared together on the cover of the magazine’s Modern Swans & Living Legends cover of its September issue.

Carys with her parents at the T&C Celebrates 50 Modern Swans party on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C. Amy Sussman/WWD/Shutterstock

“Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” Carys told Town & Country. “I’m always looking through her closet.”

The Chicago star, also mom to 18-year-old son Dylan with Douglas, returned the compliment and commended her daughter’s style as well.

Carys and Zeta-Jones' September cover of Town & Country. Victor Demarchelier

“She’s modern but age-appropriate,” Zeta-Jones said. “I’ve never had to turn to Carys and say, ‘I think that’s a little inappropriate.’ Once she said, ‘Mom, I really like this romper.’ I went, ‘Mmm, but don’t you think it’s cut a little too long? Shouldn’t it be shorter?’ She went, ‘Mom, you’re the only mother in the world that would tell a 15-year-old girl that the romper should be shorter.’ ”