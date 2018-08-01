Twins! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Gorgeous Daughter Carys, 15, Are Total Lookalikes

There’s a new mother-daughter duo ready to take over Hollywood.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 15-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas appear on the September issue of Town & Country where Carys makes her magazine cover debut — looking just like her glamorous mom.

The two posed for the Modern Swan issue that introduces the next up-and-comer from Hollywood royalty, and Carys has plenty of it to go around with her famous grandfather Kirk Douglas, 101, and parents Zeta-Jones, 48, and Michael Douglas, 73.

Carys Zeta Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Victor Demarchelier

While Carys admitted she covets her mom’s closet and sees her as a “fashion icon,” Zeta-Jones said her teenage daughter has her own “individual style” she’s proud of.

“She’s modern but age-appropriate. I’ve never had to turn to Carys and say, ‘I think that’s a little inappropriate,’ ” Zeta-Jones added. “Once she said, ‘Mom, I really like this romper.’ I went, ‘Mmm, but don’t you think it’s cut a little too long? Shouldn’t it be shorter?’ She went, ‘Mom, you’re the only mother in the world that would tell a 15-year-old girl that the romper should be shorter.’ ”

Despite growing up with Oscar-winning parents, Carys said she was always cognizant of the world around her thanks to their upbringing.

“My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, ‘Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary,’” she said.

This was deliberate on Zeta-Jones’ part.

“What I instilled in my kids, and I’m very, very proud of it, is manners,” Zeta-Jones says. “There’s nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp. The teenage years… She knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother, and she’s not doing it to me.”