Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Joint Birthday with Michael Douglas: 'Let the Games Begin'

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas never get tired of celebrating their mutual birthday.

On Sunday, Zeta-Jones turned 53 and posted an Instagram tribute to Douglas, who turned 78, alongside a video of them riding a helicopter.

"It's our Birthday!! After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it😂😘😂I love you!!! a la votre!!!!!!!!!!" Zeta-Jones captioned two sweet images of the couple, who have been married for 21 years.

In the video, the birthday girl wrote, "All smiles as we start our birthdays!!!let the games begin!!!!!!🎂🎉🎂🎉🎂🎉" alongside footage of the two sitting across the aisle from one another on the helicopter.

"It's our birthday!" Catherine says in the video, looking chic in a newsboy cap and sunglasses while waving to the camera, before turning to Douglas. "Happy birthday, honey!"

catherine zeta-jones/instagram

"Happy birthday, darling," Douglas replies, offering a thumbs up.

"Happy birthday, me, happy birthday, you," the Chicago star then adds, before the camera pans to the propellers spinning outside the helicopter's window.

The Hollywood couple has made a ritual of acknowledging their special date.

In 2021, Douglas shared a throwback photo of the two taken at the Deauville Film Festival in France, the event where they first met. In the photo, Douglas wears a purple shirt and gray jacket as he raises a glass while seated next to his future wife, who sports red earrings and a glamorous updo.

"My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. I found out that she had the same birthday as me--tadaah!," Douglas wrote in his Instagram caption. "Then when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true. I've lucked out at this time in my life."

Zeta-Jones reciprocated in a separate post.

"Happy Birthday to me.Happy Birthday to him, Happy Birthday to my husband and his wife, Happy Birthday to me, and me, and me, and Michael. 😂😂," she captioned the photo. "Here's to more years that we can celebrate September 25th together. Love you.😘"

The couple share son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19. Douglas is also father to son Cameron, 43, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.