Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Father-in-Law Kirk Douglas' 103rd Birthday with Throwback Shot

It’s Kirk Douglas‘ 103rd birthday — and his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones is getting the party started!

The actress, who is married to Kirk’s son Michael Douglas, shared an old shot of the two on her Instagram Monday to celebrate the iconic actor’s latest milestone. The sweet picture, which seems to be several years old, features Kirk sitting on her lap as the two smile for the camera.

“This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!! Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart,” Zeta-Jones, 50, said.

RELATED: Michael Douglas Says Dad Kirk Douglas Is ‘Begging’ Him for a Quiet 103rd Birthday Party

Michael, 75, also posted in honor of his dad’s birthday, sharing a shot of him giving Kirk a sweet kiss on the forehead while out and about together.

“Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts!” Michael wrote next to the picture.

Kirk’s birthday was an extra special day as Michael also picked up a Golden Globe nomination for The Kominsky Method.

Michael recently opened up about his father’s hopes during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he admitted that Kirk is tired of the big parties they’ve thrown him in recent years after he turned 100 in 2016.

“Well, it’s like, so 100. Okay, so he was 100. Big birthday, big birthday. The trouble is, when you’re 100, you don’t really want a big birthday,” Douglas explained. “I threw a big party for him, it was great.”

RELATED: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Pose with Entire Douglas Clan: ‘#FamilyFirst’

Michael said the same thing happened all over again the next year.

“101. You know, ‘OK, let’s have a nice party.’ ‘Again? I don’t…’ ‘Dad, it’s 101 years old. You have to have a birthday.’ 102…” he continued.

But Kirk is really hoping to break the cycle this year.

“So he’s begging me, he’s got tears down his eyes. ‘Let’s just have dinner, the family together. Bring the kids,’ ” Michael joked.