French Movie Legend Catherine Deneuve in the Hospital After Suffering a Stroke

French actress Catherine Deneuve is in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

The actress’ family said in a statement to Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that the 76-year-old had a “very limited stroke which is reversible.”

“Happily she has no loss of motor function, although she will of course have to rest for a while,” the statement added.

A source tells PEOPLE that the stroke occurred Tuesday afternoon while the actress was on the set of her latest film, De son vivant (In Her Lifetime), in Gonesse, France.

The legendary actress began her career in the 1960s and starred in classic films including Belle de Jour, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and Repulsion. Deneuve was also known for working with famous directors including François Truffaut and Roman Polanski. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in 1993’s Indochine.

She was recently seen in the film The Truth, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year and also stars Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche. Deneuve attended the festival in August alongside her costars.

In January 2018, Deneuve apologized after signing an open letter that characterized the #MeToo movement as a “witch hunt.”

In a September interview in Le Parisien newspaper, Deneuve reflected on her long career.

When asked what it was like to be her, Deneuve said, per a translation: “I don’t know, because I don’t live with Catherine Deneuve! I do not look at myself like that. I do not think about it all the time. And sometimes I forget completely. Because I live quite simply anyway. I dine out with my friends, I go to the cinema … Well, I try not to take a vacation in August on a crowded beach!”

When asked what she thought people might say after he death, the actress responded, “That I still worked a lot in my life. They will talk about my long career … Otherwise, I am still in the present, I do not project myself into the future. And the most important thing is that I agree with myself.”