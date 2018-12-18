Cate Blanchett Runs Away in the First Trailer for Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Dana Rose Falcone
December 18, 2018 04:06 PM

Sometimes good isn’t good enough.

In the new trailer for her upcoming film, Where’d You Go, Bernadette, Cate Blanchett plays Bernadette Fox, a Seattle mom to a smart teen (Emma Nelson) and a loving wife to her caring husband (Billy Crudup).

Based on Maria Semple’s 2012 bestselling novel by the same name, the story revolves around the close-knit Fox family. When Bernadette’s daughter suggests going on a family trip to Antarctica, Bernadette realizes she isn’t content with the life she has and sets out to change it. So she heads out on an adventure — and tells no one.

“Something unexpected has come up,” Blanchett — who rocks a brunette bob and bangs as Bernadette — says in the debut trailer, released on Tuesday. “There’s much more explanation coming. I have this one shot.”

Her concerned friends and family then set out to look for Bernadette, confused how such a seemingly happy woman with everything she could want could go missing without warning.

Blanchett as Bernadette Fox.
Annapurna Pictures

Where’d You Go, Bernadette — also starring Troian Bellisario, Laurence Fishburne, Judy Greer and Kristen Wiig — hits theaters in March.

