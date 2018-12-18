Cate Blanchett Runs Away in the First Trailer for Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Sometimes good isn’t good enough.

In the new trailer for her upcoming film, Where’d You Go, Bernadette, Cate Blanchett plays Bernadette Fox, a Seattle mom to a smart teen (Emma Nelson) and a loving wife to her caring husband (Billy Crudup).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Based on Maria Semple’s 2012 bestselling novel by the same name, the story revolves around the close-knit Fox family. When Bernadette’s daughter suggests going on a family trip to Antarctica, Bernadette realizes she isn’t content with the life she has and sets out to change it. So she heads out on an adventure — and tells no one.

RELATED: Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock Once Got ‘Penis Facials’ Together: Here’s Exactly What That Means

“Something unexpected has come up,” Blanchett — who rocks a brunette bob and bangs as Bernadette — says in the debut trailer, released on Tuesday. “There’s much more explanation coming. I have this one shot.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cate Blanchett Presents Dr. Evan Atar Adaha the 2018 Nansen Award

Her concerned friends and family then set out to look for Bernadette, confused how such a seemingly happy woman with everything she could want could go missing without warning.

Blanchett as Bernadette Fox. Annapurna Pictures

RELATED: Cate Blanchett Just Revealed Prince Philip’s Hilarious Request During Their Palace Lunch

Where’d You Go, Bernadette — also starring Troian Bellisario, Laurence Fishburne, Judy Greer and Kristen Wiig — hits theaters in March.