Cate Blanchett to Receive Film at Lincoln Center's Chaplin Award Honor

The Oscar-winning actress, 52, is set to receive the 47th Chaplin Award at a gala in her honor at the Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on April 25.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival," said Lesli Klainberg, Executive Director of Film at Lincoln Center. "Ms. Blanchett's career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time."