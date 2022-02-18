Cate Blanchett to Receive Film at Lincoln Center's Chaplin Award Honor
Cate Blanchett is receiving the highest honor given by Film at Lincoln Center.
The Oscar-winning actress, 52, is set to receive the 47th Chaplin Award at a gala in her honor at the Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on April 25.
The event will celebrate Blanchett's career, featuring notable speakers, film clips and a career-spanning conversation culminating in the presentation of the Chaplin Award.
"We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival," said Lesli Klainberg, Executive Director of Film at Lincoln Center. "Ms. Blanchett's career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time."
"It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards," Klainberg added.
Dan Stern, the board chairman for film at the center, said, "It's a privilege to honor Ms. Blanchett at this year's Chaplin Gala. Cate never ceases to amaze us with her stellar and wide-ranging performances and we're excited to have her join us for this special evening on campus at Lincoln Center."
The Chaplin Award Gala is the most important fundraising event of the year for Film at Lincoln Center, with all proceeds benefiting the organization in its mission to support the art and craft of cinema.
Just last year, Blanchett starred in multiple projects including the TV series Staged and the films Don't Look Up and Nightmare Alley.
Blanchett is set to star in the upcoming films Pinocchio, Borderlands and The New Boy.