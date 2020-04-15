Cate Blanchett Shows Off Props She's Kept from Her Movies — Including Thor’s Hammer!

Looks like Cate Blanchett has a habit of keeping her costar’s most famous props.

The Australian actress, who has appeared in dozens of movies throughout her career, appeared on Stephen Colbert‘s at-home edition of The Late Show from her country home in the U.K. And since the unusual interview took place at home, Blanchett had a chance to show off her large collection of movie props — including the ones she took from fellow costars.

First up is the Lord of the Rings series, where Blanchett, 50, played the royal elf Galadriel.

“I’ve been looking for my ears, for my elf ears, and I couldn’t find them. I know the kids have hobbit feet somewhere, and I thought I’d love to show them to you. Couldn’t find them, but I did find Tauriel’s fighting blades,” Blanchett explained, holding up the golden blades to the camera as Colbert, a Lord of the Rings superfan, let out a huge gasp.

But he did have just one question, since Blanchett didn’t play Tauriel in the movie.

“Wait, you have Tauriel’s fighting blades?” he asked. “Why do you have Tauriel’s fighting blades? Why doesn’t Evangeline Lilly have them?”

“Well, I don’t know,” Blanchett said before slyly hiding the blades out of camera. “Actually, you did not see those. Don’t speak to Evangeline Lilly anytime soon.”

Next up is a prop used by Chris Hemsworth in the third Thor movie Ragnarok, in which she played his villainous sister Hela. In a heartbreaking turn, Hela destroys Thor’s hammer and leaves him feeling powerless.

“And you know how that Thor film was shut down in Australia? It wasn’t anything to do with COVID-19. It’s because I got the hammer,” Blanchett said as she brought the iconic hammer into frame. “I have Mjölnir here. And look at how easy I can lift it.”

Blanchett refers to the upcoming Thor: Love & Thunder, the upcoming fourth film with Natalie Portman back starring as Dr. Jane Foster alongside Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.