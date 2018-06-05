Cate Blanchett Sits on Sarah Paulson in Wild Today Interview That Goes Off the Rails Fast

The ladies of Ocean’s 8 are maybe having a little too much fun.

Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson stopped by the Today show Tuesday morning to chat with host Hoda Kotb about the movie (out Friday) — but they never actually got around to promoting the all-female heist comedy also starring Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna and Awkwafina.

Instead, Blanchett and Paulson took Kotb on the wildest interview that eventually ended with the host’s mascara running and cohost Savannah Guthrie coming in for backup.

“You guys clearly have a thing going on,” Kotb says to start the interview.

“No, it’s over,” Blanchett replies while Paulson adds that “it ended about an hour ago, just so you know. We’re having a hard time..”

“Because you came wearing that,” Blanchett jokes, pointing at Paulson’s dress. “Get a stylist.”

“I borrowed it from your mother!” Paulson responds. “I got it from your mom.”

Get the waterproof mascara because @hodakotb could not stop crying from laughing during her interview with @MsSarahPaulson & Cate Blanchett (and even had to call in @savannahguthrie for help)! #Oceans8 pic.twitter.com/eKyd28dzO8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 5, 2018

The interview only gets crazier from there, as Blanchett and Paulson continue to jokingly snap at each other without answering any of Kotb’s questions.

One of the funniest exchanges is when Blanchett makes fun of Paulson for not having won an Oscar yet. Blanchett, Bullock and Hathaway all have Oscars, while Bonham Carter has been nominated twice. Paulson won an Emmy in 2016 for her work in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

“Oscar winner!” Blanchett says, referring to herself. “What did you get? You won an Emmy. One? That’s nice.”

“Sandy and I, we all wrote letters saying, ‘Please, give her something.’ Because when it comes time to publicizing the movie, it’ll say, ‘Oscar winner…’ ” Blanchett adds before the two dissolve into laughter.

Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling Mike Coppola/Getty

And when Kotb asks if the two had worked together before, Paulson says they costarred in the 2016 film Carol. Blanchett played the title role that earned her another Oscar nomination.

“She was nominated for an Academy Award, which she did not win! She did not win that one, okay, you guys?” Paulson jokes.

“I tried! I tried really hard! I campaigned, I wore outfits, and I didn’t win. What’s wrong with that Academy?” Blanchett responds.

Cate Blanchett sitting on Sarah Paulson's lap

After a few hilarious minutes, Blanchett points out that Kotb’s mascara is running from her tears after laughing so much.

“No, it’s fine. Someone will come and touch you up before you speak to some ‘real actors,'” Blanchett jokes when Kotb asks if her mascara is a mess.

Finally, Kotb has to call for backup and Guthrie comes in. But when Blanchett sees the Today show cohosts squeeze into one seat together, she one-ups them by sitting on Paulson’s lap and pretending that the actress isn’t there anymore.

Ocean’s 8 is out in theaters Friday.