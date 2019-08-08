Cate Blanchett Jokes Kristen Wiig 'Has Already Begun Writing' a Part for Her in Bridesmaids 2

Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig enjoyed working together on the new comedy Where’d You Go, Bernadette so much that they’re already eager for round two!

“Kristen has already begun writing for me,” Blanchett, 50, quips to PEOPLE in this week’s issue of a role in a possible Bridesmaids sequel. (Though director Paul Feig has expressed that he’s weary of doing a follow-up to the 2011 comedy.)

In Where’d You Go, Bernadette – based on Maria Semple’s 2012 bestseller — Blanchett stars as the titular character, a once buzzy Los Angeles architect who loses her creative spark when she relocates to Seattle for her Microsoft exec husband. Wiig, 45, plays over-involved mom Audrey, whose son goes to the same private school as Bernadette’s daughter. The neighbors feud over lawn renovations and whether or not Bernadette ran over Audrey’s foot at school pickup, but off-screen, the actresses found a lot of common ground.

“We had so much fun and I loved hanging out with her and talking,” Wiig says. “She is so funny and easy to talk to. We got into real-life stuff pretty quick. I loved working with her.”

Blanchett had equally complimentary words for her costar. “My main focus was not to cover Kristen in my fan-girl drool,” the Oscar winner says.

The former Saturday Night Live star jokes that during their downtime from shooting they “knitted sweaters, drank tea and brushed each other’s hair —normal stuff!”

Where’d You Go, Bernadette opens August 16.