Cate Blanchett Jokes She's a 'Better Driver' Than Jamie Lee Curtis After They Drive to Event Together

"It's a fact," Cate Blanchett said of her driving skills versus those of friend Jamie Lee Curtis

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

and Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on January 6, 2023 11:35 AM
Cate Blanchett, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, and Jamie Lee Curtis pose backstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis can't agree on which of the pair is better at driving.

At the Palm Springs International Film Awards in Palm Springs, Calif. on Thursday, the actresses explained together how their road trip east of Los Angeles made them almost miss the event altogether as Curtis, 64, presented Blanchett, 53, with the Desert Palm achievement award.

"I made a condition that we drive together which immediately became an achievement competition of its own as [Blanchett] claims to be a great driver and I had to remind her that I am born and raised in the f------ city of angels," Curtis told an audience of the decision to drive with the TÁR actress to the event.

"I've been to Palm Springs and back, high and not high, I've gone to Hadley's and had a date shake a million times," the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress added during her presentation.

"And so, although I'm sure there are many, many things that Cate Blanchett can say about herself, and she may be under some delusion that her top three includes driving, I will beg loudly to differ..."

As Blanchett took the stage for her acceptance speech, she offered a different perspective on her own driving abilities.

Jamie Lee Curtis, right, presents the Desert Palm achievement award for an actress to Cate Blanchett for "Tar" at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I think you should do my eulogy and for the record, I'm the better driver," Blanchett quipped to Curtis and the audience. "It's a fact."

The actress went on to explain to the Palm Springs audience that she and Curtis "almost didn't make it here tonight because Jamie insisted on repacking my bag" as they left for their road trip.

"She was appalled by my — what, I don't even know what was wrong with my packing," Blanchett said of their conversation. "And then we have this really lengthy conversation, discussion about whether I should get into my pajamas because we're driving back together tonight and I'm going to do the driving. And whether I should wear pajamas or clothes."

Cate Blanchett (L) accepts the Desert Palm Achievement Award from Jamie Lee Curtis onstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

"Meanwhile she's telling me this about what I should wear while she comes out in her bra and knickers," she added. "And that is why we nearly missed tonight's event."

As Blanchett accepted her award, she noted that it seemed "arbitrary that I'm up here" when compared to the "incredible idiosyncratic sidesplitting memorable, heartbreaking performances" across the last year in film.

"I've been so inspired and enthralled by the performances I've witnessed so far and really seared into my memory," the actress said. "It also feels arbitrary to me the whole idea of 'best' anything really. I wonder if we should change the system. It's such a subjective thing really and no performance stands on its own, does it?"

Blanchett and Curtis worked together on the upcoming film Borderlands, which Blanchett filmed prior to making TÁR, according to Variety.

