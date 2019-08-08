Cate Blanchett Gets Some Tough Love from Laurence Fishburne in Where'd You Go, Bernadette Scene

What happens when a bored but extremely talented creative talent has nothing to do? As played by Cate Blanchett in her new film Where’d You Go, Bernadette, they stir up some mischief.

In the film — directed by Richard Linklater (Boyhood) and based on Maria Semple’s 2012 bestseller — the Oscar winner plays a once-celebrated architect-turned-bored suburban mom to a talented daughter (Emma Nelson) and tech exec husband (Billy Crudup) who disappears suddenly and without explanation.

In the exclusive scene above, which occurs before any mysterious disappearing acts, Blanchett’s Bernadette complains to a friend and former colleague (Laurence Fishburne) about how she can’t sleep because her noisy, busy mind won’t let her.

Image zoom Where'd You Go, Bernadette Wilson Webb / Annapurna Pictures

RELATED: Cate Blanchett Runs Away in the First Trailer for Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Image zoom Where'd You Go, Bernadette Annapurna Pictures

“It’s like failure’s got its teeth in me and it won’t stop shaking,” she tells her friend, who responds with some advice that is half pep talk/half a kick in the butt.

“I know you can’t honestly believe any of this nonsense,” he says. “As amusing as it is, it obscures the larger point, which is that people like you must create. That’s what you were brought into this world to do, Bernadette. If you don’t, you become a menace to society.”

For more on Cate Blanchett and Bernadette, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Fishburne’s character continues: “I think there’s one very simple answer to all of your problems: Get your ass back to work and create something.”

The film also stars Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario and James Urbaniak.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette opens in theaters August 16.