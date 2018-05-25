Cate Blanchett Challenges Jimmy Fallon to a Beer Chugging Contest — with a Twist!

Cate Blanchett does not mess around.

The Oscar winner had fun with host Jimmy Fallon during a Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show, first feeding him burgers and then challenging him to a beer chugging contest with a unique twist.

There to promote her upcoming heist movie Ocean’s 8, Blanchett, 49, confessed she’s “always disappointed in American burgers because there’s no beets, there’s no caramelized onions, there’s no egg.”

“So I have an Australian burger organized for you,” she told Fallon, 43.

The Australian actress then proceeded to blindfold the comedian and feed him two burgers: an Australian one and a vegetarian burger, which Fallon confessed to enjoying.

While feeding him, Blanchett dropped some of the burger onto Fallon’s lap, causing her to joke: “You’re going to go home to your wife and she’s going to ask what’s on your pants.”

Then came the chugging contest. The twist? Blanchett insisted they drink the beer via straws “like a woman.”

Ocean’s 8, costarring Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway, opens June 8.