Cate Blanchett and Ben Stiller to Star in Movie Adaptation of '60s Spy Show The Champions

Cate Blanchett and Ben Stiller are teaming up on their next project!

The two actors will star in the movie adaptation of The Champions, which Stiller is also directing and producing, according to Deadline.

The Champions is based on the 1960s British TV show which starred William Gaunt, Stuart Damon and Alexandra Bastedo.

The story follows three United Nations agents who are aboard a plane when it crashes in the Himalayas. They're rescued by beings from an advanced civilization secretly living in the mountains who grant them powers.

When the agents manage to return to their homes they use their abilities to become superheroes.

The show originally aired in the U.K. from 1968 to 1969 for 30 episodes.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Blanchett said, "Champions is a long forgotten gem that will excite a new generation in the same strange and magnificent way that the original series spoke to us. I've long wanted to work with Ben – the director and the actor. He is one of the most engaged and versatile directors working today. Anyone who can make both Zoolander and Escape at Dannemora is a creative force to be reckoned with."

Stiller made his own statement, saying, "I'm a huge fan of Cate's for a very long time. I'm hoping this project will help people to finally take her seriously as an actress."

Blanchett will next be seen in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley and Pinocchio as well as Adam McKay's Don't Look Up and Borderlands.