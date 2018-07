Saving Private Ryan Turns 20 — See the Cast of the War Classic Then and Now

Before starring as Captain Miller in 1998, Hanks had already been nominated for three Oscars, taking home two of them for Best Actor in Philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump (1995).

He had also already made a name for himself in Big (1988), Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and Apollo 13 (1995).

His work in Saving Private Ryan then scored him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor, and his work thereafter continued his success.

The Hollywood actor, 62, starred in numerous blockbusters such as Cast Away (2000), which he also produced, You’ve Got Mail (1998) and the ongoing Toy Story franchise.

Hanks worked with Spielberg an additional four times, directing him in box office hits, Catch Me if You Can (2002), The Terminal (2004), Bridge of Spies (2015) and most recently in The Post (2017), where he worked alongside Meryl Streep.

He is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood today, and continues to both act and produce in several films. He is currently working on Toy Story 4 (2019) and worked as the executive producer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in theaters now.