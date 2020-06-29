Chevy Chase, Molly Ringwald, Catherine O'Hara and more recite some of their famous lines in John Hughes movies to honor the late writer/director

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Cast Reunites 34 Years Later to Pay Tribute to Director John Hughes

No Ferris Bueller's Day Off alums played hooky from this reunion!

On Monday, Josh Gad hosted a virtual reunion for the stars of the 1986 comedy classic, including its main trio Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller), Alan Ruck (Cameron) and Mia Sara (Sloane), to reflect on the John Hughes film 34 years later.

Several memorable Ferris Bueller supporting actors also popped in for the Reunited Apart episode. Jennifer Grey, who played Jeanie Bueller, joked about embracing her "dark side" for her role — and how she trolled her three costars on set.

"I had no one to hang out with because they were all playing all the time, so I was very much on my own," said the Dirty Dancing star, 60. "So I would get in all sorts of trouble."

Grey recalled how she used to disguise herself as an eager fan approaching her costars for autographs.

"John had security trailing me and saying, 'Keep her away from us,' and I just was going up to everyone to see if I could get into the movie as this autograph hound," she recalled of her prank antics. "I felt so left out!"

Ben Stein — who fans remember as the economics teacher taking class attendance on the film: "Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?" — recounted his audition process, which ended in a round of applause. He called landing the now-famous role the "happiest day of my life."

To close out the reunion installment, various stars reenact famous scenes from Hughes' films. The director — known for era defining hits like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles and more — died in 2009 at age 59.

Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara capped off the throwback montage by seamlessly calling back to her Home Alone freak-out, complete with the "Kevin!" shout and the faint.

Ahead of the reunion, Grey shared throwback photos from on the set of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The behind-the-scenes snapshots featured Broderick, Ruck, Sara and Hughes.

"Life moves pretty fast. if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it," Grey captioned the pictures, referencing one of Broderick's most famous lines from the movie.