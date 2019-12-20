Here's What the Cast of Cats Looks Like Compared to Their Real-Life Cat Counterparts

Mild spoilers ahead for the not-so-sensical plot of Cats, in case you weren’t someone who went to theater camp or saw the show once with your grandma.

For the 2019 movie version of the theatrical phenomenon, CGI is used to create the illusion of feline fur rather than throwing the actors in spandex and crossing their fingers like every amateur production before them. The result? Human-cats.

How do they match up to their real-life counterparts? Let’s see!