Here's What the Cast of Cats Looks Like Compared to Their Real-Life Cat Counterparts

Or should we say "counterpurrrrrrrts?"
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 20, 2019 04:55 PM

1 of 10

WARNING

Getty

Mild spoilers ahead for the not-so-sensical plot of Cats, in case you weren’t someone who went to theater camp or saw the show once with your grandma. 

For the 2019 movie version of the theatrical phenomenon, CGI is used to create the illusion of feline fur rather than throwing the actors in spandex and crossing their fingers like every amateur production before them. The result? Human-cats. 

How do they match up to their real-life counterparts? Let’s see! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy v. This Grumpy Cat That Clearly Runs The Show

Universal Pictures; Getty

Dench is an Academy Award-winning actress and this cat was once nominated for an A-Cat-demy Award for Lead Cat-ress in a Musical. 

3 of 10

Taylor Swift as Bombalurina v. This Cat That's Nailing the Choreo 

Universal Pictures; Getty

Swift and this cat have a lot in common, but mostly it’s the fact that they are both absolutely nailing their musical number, “Macavity: The Mystery Cat.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella v. This Cat Who Is Also Clearly Tired of Being Treated Like Garbage 

Universal Pictures; Getty

Grizabella the Glamour Cat has seen better days. Plus, everyone keeps treating her like crap, even though all she wants to do is belt “Memory” and then finally die. 

Advertisement

5 of 10

Francesca Hayward as Victoria v. This Cat That Can Probably Also Do Ballet 

Universal Pictures; Getty

You’ve gotta be kitten me! The resemblance is uncanny (or should we say uncatty?), which can only mean that this kitten can also do a full ballet number like Hayward does in the movie adaptation. 

6 of 10

Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat v. This Cat Who Is All About the Drama

Universal Pictures; Getty

Is there anything more ~*dramatic*~ than a cat whose name is really ‘Asparagus’ going by ‘Gus the Theatre Cat’ instead? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

James Corden as Bustopher Jones v. This Cat Who Is Also Not Skin and Bones 

Universal Pictures; Getty

We aren’t fat shaming, this cat’s entire character is based on the fact that he’s a “25-pounder.” Listen, he loves himself and everyone else loves him, too. Just look at that hat! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger v. This Curious Cat 

Universal Pictures; Getty

Meow! The Rum Tum Tugger “doesn’t care for a cuddle” and “will do as he do do,” which … really does describe both rockstars and felines! 

Advertisement

9 of 10

Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots v. This Cat Who Loves to Lounge

Universal Pictures; Getty

Jennyanydots is a “Gumbie Cat” which … it’s anyone’s guess what that is, but we do know from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s song that she “sits and sits and sits and sits,” and that’s allegedly “what makes a Gumbie Cat.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Idris Elba as Macavity v. This Cat Who Is Clearly Up to Something 

Universal Pictures; Getty

Macavity is a mystery cat who is always up to his whiskers in trouble, and this cat looks like he’s ready to stir some up himself. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.