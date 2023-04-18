01 of 18 Margot Robbie's Barbie Is Everything Warner Bros.; Mattel In her striped swimsuit and white cat-eyed sunglasses, Margot Robbie's look harkens all the way back to the famed Barbie doll's debut in 1959. The first Barbie was styled as a "teenage fashion model": her look paid tribute to the Old Hollywood glamour of 1950s icons like Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth. With her red lips and flouncy blonde ponytail, Robbie's recreation of the retro toy is unmistakable.

02 of 18 Issa Rae's Barbie Is President Warner Bros.; MATTEL In the 2023 film, Issa Rae's character is president, but in real life, Barbie has been running for office since 1992. During her first campaign, the feminine figurine was sold with a patriotic inaugural ball gown and a skirt suit option (for her in-office affairs). The Mattel-made politician continues to evolve with every election year: in 2004, Barbie got a pantsuit makeover (as pictured), and two Barbies ran on an all-female ticket in 2016. During the 2020 presidential race, the toy company released a four-doll Campaign Team set with a Black Barbie candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a voter.

03 of 18 Emma Mackey's Barbie Is a Physicist Warner Bros.; MATTEL In her stylish, one-shoulder dress, Emma Mackey's Barbie self likely didn't come straight from the lab. However, considering various Barbies' many accomplishments, winning a Nobel Prize in physics is well within the scope of her capabilities. While there's no single real-life doll to match Mackey's character, Mattel has produced several scientifically inclined figures, including an astrophysicist Barbie and a line of Barbies made in the likeness of female leaders in STEM. As a bonus, in 2018, the official Barbie Twitter shared a photo of the classic doll dressed up as Marie Curie. "On this day in 1903, the first woman was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics," read the tweet alongside Barbie dressed a lab coat with a microscope in her hand. "She would later continue to break barriers and become the only woman to win the prize twice in two different sciences."

04 of 18 Dua Lipa's Barbie Is a Mermaid Warner Bros.; MATTEL Of all the Barbie mermaid dolls out there, Dua Lipa looks most like the blue-haired toy inspired by the brand's Dreamtopia cartoon web-series.

05 of 18 Hari Nef's Barbie Is a Doctor Warner Bros.; MATTEL Hari Nef's iridescent pink ensemble shows just how far doctor Barbie has come since the plastic lifesaver was initially sold in 1973. This early iteration of Barbie, M.D. wore teal scrubs and a matching surgical mask for her first foray into medicine. For duties outside of the operating room, the doll came with a white lab coat, a stethoscope, a head mirror and even a miniature framed medical school diploma.

06 of 18 Nicola Coughlan's Barbie Is a Diplomat Warner Bros.; MATTEL Nicola Coughlan's character is keeping the peace and looking great while doing it, just like the actual diplomat doll and the real woman on whom she's based. In 2021, Mattel created a Barbie version of Julie Bishop, the first woman to serve as Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs. According to the toy manufacturer's official announcement, Bishop has been described as "the first Australian politician to take fashion seriously." The statement details how the trailblazer "formalized a partnership between the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Fashion Chamber to promote Australian fashion, nurture Australian fashion designers, and connect Australian fashion stylists and creators and designers with counterparts overseas."

07 of 18 Ana Cruz Kayne's Is a Supreme Court Justice Warner Bros.; MATTEL The first judge Barbie was created as the doll's 2019 Career of the Year, and four years later she's a Supreme Court Justice played by Ana Cruz Kayne on the big screen! Mattel released the courtroom-ready Barbie with the goal of inspiring "girls to learn more about making decisions to change the world for the better." A press release announcing the 2019 career doll shared the company's hope to see more gavel-wielding women in the future: "Barbie is taking the stand as a Judge to inspire girls to explore judicial careers with the hopes that one day they will sit on the bench and make important decisions that can change the world for the better," said Mattel in their statement.

08 of 18 Alexandra Shipp's Barbie Is a Celebrated Author Warner Bros.; MATTEL Alexandra Shipp's Barbie character isn't necessarily based on any one accomplished author in particular, though Mattel did add a Maya Angelou doll to its Inspiring Women series in 2021.

09 of 18 Sharon Rooney's Barbie Is a Lawyer Warner Bros.; MATTEL As lawyer Barbie, Sharon Rooney's character is blazing a new trail for the franchise. Mattel has previously produced business-savvy dolls, like the 1999 Working Woman Barbie, the 1992 Business Executive Barbie and the (fairly outdated) 1963 Career Girl Barbie, but the closest thing to a lawyer figurine is the Elle Woods Barbie. Dressed in all pink, the plastic depiction of Reese Witherspoon's underdog protagonist was made in 2003, when the sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde premiered. The dolled up attorney even came with a mini version of her beloved pooch, Bruiser.

10 of 18 Ritu Arya's Barbie Has a Pulitzer Warner Bros.; MATTEL Again, Ritu Arya's prize-winning role might not be based on any one Barbie, but her character isn't the first doll to claim a Pulitzer. Ida B. Wells was one of the real-life heroines to take toy form in Mattel's 2021 series of Inspiring Women Barbies.

11 of 18 Emerald Fennell's Doll Is Midge Warner Bros.; Getty Barbie's pregnant pal is real! Between her red locks, her purple dress and, of course, her baby bump, Emerald Fennell's character looks just like the doll that was pulled from shelves in 2003. Midge was actually part of the Mattel franchise long before to her time with child, first appearing in 1963 as a friend of Barbie's.

12 of 18 Ryan Gosling's Ken Is ... Just Ken Warner Bros.; Mattel The actor's ultra-blond hair and tanned skin resembles a few different Ken dolls since the male counterpart first hit shelves in 1961, but one vintage version stands out as a possible plastic twin. On-screen Ken's cool, coastal vibe matches that of the "Sun Lovin' Malibu" iteration manufactured in 1979. Both Barbie boyfriends glow in bright turquoise outfits, though their clothes pale in comparison to both guys' sets of piercing, ocean-blue eyes.

13 of 18 Michael Cera's Doll Is Allan Warner Bros.; DAVID HECKER/DDP/AFP via Getty Looking fresh in a collared striped shirt, Michael Cera makes for the perfect Allan, who was first introduced as "Ken's buddy" in 1964.

14 of 18 Simu Liu's Ken Is Another Ken Warner Bros.; MAttel Simu Liu's version of Ken is, characteristically, not particularly distinguishable from his fellow Barbie boyfriends. His outfit does remind us of the times when Ken's been dressed in a tank top, though.

15 of 18 Kate McKinnon's Barbie Has Seen Better Days Warner Bros.; Joshua LOTT/AFP via Getty SNL alumna Kate McKinnon appears to be a Barbie put through the ringer! Her cropped messy hair is reminiscent of a haircut given by a child armed with scissors, and the scribbles across her face suggest that markers were involved. McKinnon's tagline — "This Barbie is always in the splits" — suggests the same. This doll isn't Mattel-made, but a mangled Barbie is as recognizable as any signature figurine.

16 of 18 Ncuti Gatwa's Ken Is Ken, Again Warner Bros.; Mattel He might play just another run-of-the-mill Ken doll, but Ncuti Gatwa's cowboy hat and guitar calls one vintage version to mind. This Ken looks a lot like Barbie's boyfriend in the Grand Ole Opry Country Duet set made in 1999.

17 of 18 Kingsley Ben-Adir's Ken Is Ken, Too Warner Bros.; Mattel/Newsmakers/Getty Kingsley Ben-Adir's costume doesn't seem to take direct inspiration from one Ken doll specifically, but his tropical, summery shirt reminds us how much the plastic guy loves the beach. In 1987, Mattel released a California Dream Ken geared up for surf, sand, sun and lots of fun.