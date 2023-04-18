These Barbies Are Real! See the Cast of 'Barbie' and the Actual Dolls That Inspired Their Characters

Greta Gerwig's upcoming film features high-achieving Barbies that have actually been sold on toy store shelves. The movie's Ken dolls ... are still just Ken

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on April 18, 2023 09:00 AM
01 of 18

Margot Robbie's Barbie Is Everything

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER Margot Robbie
Warner Bros.; Mattel

In her striped swimsuit and white cat-eyed sunglasses, Margot Robbie's look harkens all the way back to the famed Barbie doll's debut in 1959. The first Barbie was styled as a "teenage fashion model": her look paid tribute to the Old Hollywood glamour of 1950s icons like Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth.

With her red lips and flouncy blonde ponytail, Robbie's recreation of the retro toy is unmistakable.

02 of 18

Issa Rae's Barbie Is President

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; 2004 Presidential Candidate
Warner Bros.; MATTEL

In the 2023 film, Issa Rae's character is president, but in real life, Barbie has been running for office since 1992. During her first campaign, the feminine figurine was sold with a patriotic inaugural ball gown and a skirt suit option (for her in-office affairs).

The Mattel-made politician continues to evolve with every election year: in 2004, Barbie got a pantsuit makeover (as pictured), and two Barbies ran on an all-female ticket in 2016. During the 2020 presidential race, the toy company released a four-doll Campaign Team set with a Black Barbie candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a voter.

03 of 18

Emma Mackey's Barbie Is a Physicist

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; https://twitter.com/Barbie/status/1072209663586942977/photo/1
Warner Bros.; MATTEL

In her stylish, one-shoulder dress, Emma Mackey's Barbie self likely didn't come straight from the lab. However, considering various Barbies' many accomplishments, winning a Nobel Prize in physics is well within the scope of her capabilities. While there's no single real-life doll to match Mackey's character, Mattel has produced several scientifically inclined figures, including an astrophysicist Barbie and a line of Barbies made in the likeness of female leaders in STEM.

As a bonus, in 2018, the official Barbie Twitter shared a photo of the classic doll dressed up as Marie Curie. "On this day in 1903, the first woman was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics," read the tweet alongside Barbie dressed a lab coat with a microscope in her hand. "She would later continue to break barriers and become the only woman to win the prize twice in two different sciences."

04 of 18

Dua Lipa's Barbie Is a Mermaid

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; Barbie Dreamtopia Mermaid Doll with Blue Jewel-Themed Tail
Warner Bros.; MATTEL

Of all the Barbie mermaid dolls out there, Dua Lipa looks most like the blue-haired toy inspired by the brand's Dreamtopia cartoon web-series.

05 of 18

Hari Nef's Barbie Is a Doctor

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; 1973 Surgeon
Warner Bros.; MATTEL

Hari Nef's iridescent pink ensemble shows just how far doctor Barbie has come since the plastic lifesaver was initially sold in 1973. This early iteration of Barbie, M.D. wore teal scrubs and a matching surgical mask for her first foray into medicine. For duties outside of the operating room, the doll came with a white lab coat, a stethoscope, a head mirror and even a miniature framed medical school diploma.

06 of 18

Nicola Coughlan's Barbie Is a Diplomat

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; Barbie Role Models: Julie Bishop
Warner Bros.; MATTEL

Nicola Coughlan's character is keeping the peace and looking great while doing it, just like the actual diplomat doll and the real woman on whom she's based. In 2021, Mattel created a Barbie version of Julie Bishop, the first woman to serve as Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

According to the toy manufacturer's official announcement, Bishop has been described as "the first Australian politician to take fashion seriously." The statement details how the trailblazer "formalized a partnership between the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Fashion Chamber to promote Australian fashion, nurture Australian fashion designers, and connect Australian fashion stylists and creators and designers with counterparts overseas."

07 of 18

Ana Cruz Kayne's Is a Supreme Court Justice

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; https://www.walmart.com/ip/Barbie-Career-of-the-Year-Judge-Doll-Short-Brown-Hair/250182970
Warner Bros.; MATTEL

The first judge Barbie was created as the doll's 2019 Career of the Year, and four years later she's a Supreme Court Justice played by Ana Cruz Kayne on the big screen! Mattel released the courtroom-ready Barbie with the goal of inspiring "girls to learn more about making decisions to change the world for the better."

A press release announcing the 2019 career doll shared the company's hope to see more gavel-wielding women in the future: "Barbie is taking the stand as a Judge to inspire girls to explore judicial careers with the hopes that one day they will sit on the bench and make important decisions that can change the world for the better," said Mattel in their statement.

08 of 18

Alexandra Shipp's Barbie Is a Celebrated Author

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER
Warner Bros.; MATTEL

Alexandra Shipp's Barbie character isn't necessarily based on any one accomplished author in particular, though Mattel did add a Maya Angelou doll to its Inspiring Women series in 2021.

09 of 18

Sharon Rooney's Barbie Is a Lawyer

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; Barbie Doll as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
Warner Bros.; MATTEL

As lawyer Barbie, Sharon Rooney's character is blazing a new trail for the franchise. Mattel has previously produced business-savvy dolls, like the 1999 Working Woman Barbie, the 1992 Business Executive Barbie and the (fairly outdated) 1963 Career Girl Barbie, but the closest thing to a lawyer figurine is the Elle Woods Barbie. Dressed in all pink, the plastic depiction of Reese Witherspoon's underdog protagonist was made in 2003, when the sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde premiered. The dolled up attorney even came with a mini version of her beloved pooch, Bruiser.

10 of 18

Ritu Arya's Barbie Has a Pulitzer

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER 2022 Barbie Ida B. Wells
Warner Bros.; MATTEL

Again, Ritu Arya's prize-winning role might not be based on any one Barbie, but her character isn't the first doll to claim a Pulitzer. Ida B. Wells was one of the real-life heroines to take toy form in Mattel's 2021 series of Inspiring Women Barbies.

11 of 18

Emerald Fennell's Doll Is Midge

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Toymaker Mattel features the Midge Barbie Doll of the Happy Family Barbie Collection collection at the 2003 Toy Fair February 16, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)
Warner Bros.; Getty

Barbie's pregnant pal is real! Between her red locks, her purple dress and, of course, her baby bump, Emerald Fennell's character looks just like the doll that was pulled from shelves in 2003.

Midge was actually part of the Mattel franchise long before to her time with child, first appearing in 1963 as a friend of Barbie's.

12 of 18

Ryan Gosling's Ken Is ... Just Ken

Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros.; Mattel

The actor's ultra-blond hair and tanned skin resembles a few different Ken dolls since the male counterpart first hit shelves in 1961, but one vintage version stands out as a possible plastic twin. On-screen Ken's cool, coastal vibe matches that of the "Sun Lovin' Malibu" iteration manufactured in 1979. Both Barbie boyfriends glow in bright turquoise outfits, though their clothes pale in comparison to both guys' sets of piercing, ocean-blue eyes.

13 of 18

Michael Cera's Doll Is Allan

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; Barbie doll's boyfriend Ken is on display at an exhibition in the northern German city of Hamburg on November 10, 2009. The exhibition runs from on November 14, 2009 to January 31, 2010. AFP PHOTO DDP / DAVID HECKER GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read DAVID HECKER/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)
Warner Bros.; DAVID HECKER/DDP/AFP via Getty

Looking fresh in a collared striped shirt, Michael Cera makes for the perfect Allan, who was first introduced as "Ken's buddy" in 1964.

14 of 18

Simu Liu's Ken Is Another Ken

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; 2017 Ken® Fashionistas® Doll Hyped on Stripes
Warner Bros.; MAttel

Simu Liu's version of Ken is, characteristically, not particularly distinguishable from his fellow Barbie boyfriends. His outfit does remind us of the times when Ken's been dressed in a tank top, though.

15 of 18

Kate McKinnon's Barbie Has Seen Better Days

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; Barbie dolls sit in a create outside of a home destroyed by a tornado on May 23, 2013 in Moore, Oklahoma. Relief workers and clean-up crews defied violent thunderstorms May 23rd while families and friends gathered for the funeral of one of the Oklahoma tornado's youngest victims. AFP PHOTO/Joshua LOTT (Photo credit should read Joshua LOTT/AFP via Getty Images)
Warner Bros.; Joshua LOTT/AFP via Getty

SNL alumna Kate McKinnon appears to be a Barbie put through the ringer! Her cropped messy hair is reminiscent of a haircut given by a child armed with scissors, and the scribbles across her face suggest that markers were involved. McKinnon's tagline — "This Barbie is always in the splits" — suggests the same. This doll isn't Mattel-made, but a mangled Barbie is as recognizable as any signature figurine.

16 of 18

Ncuti Gatwa's Ken Is Ken, Again

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; Grand Ole Opry Barbie & Kenny Dolls Country Duet Collector Edition Mattel
Warner Bros.; Mattel

He might play just another run-of-the-mill Ken doll, but Ncuti Gatwa's cowboy hat and guitar calls one vintage version to mind. This Ken looks a lot like Barbie's boyfriend in the Grand Ole Opry Country Duet set made in 1999.

17 of 18

Kingsley Ben-Adir's Ken Is Ken, Too

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; 386688 06: (FILE PHOTO) A 1998 California Dream Ken doll is dressed in beach attire in this studio portrait. On March 13, 2001, Mattel toy company celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Ken doll which was originally introduced March 13, 1961 at the American International Toy Fair. Originating with his crew cut look and evolving through the funky disco styles of the ''70s and ''80s, to the trendy styles of the ''90s, Ken has been a worldwide pop culture favorite for every era and for several generations. (Photo courtesy of Mattel/Newsmakers)
Warner Bros.; Mattel/Newsmakers/Getty

Kingsley Ben-Adir's costume doesn't seem to take direct inspiration from one Ken doll specifically, but his tropical, summery shirt reminds us how much the plastic guy loves the beach. In 1987, Mattel released a California Dream Ken geared up for surf, sand, sun and lots of fun.

18 of 18

Scott Evans's Ken Is (You Guessed It) Ken

BARBIE CHARACTER POSTER; https://www.amazon.com/Western-Stampin-Barbie-Ken-1993/dp/B001AU6H38/ref=sr_1_1?crid=D2UO68R1R6DZ&keywords=WESTERN+KEN+MATTEL&qid=1681434263&refinements=p_89%3AMattel&rnid=2528832011&s=toys-and-games&sprefix=western+ken+mattel%2Ctoys-and-games%2C184&sr=1-1 Western Stampin' Barbie - Ken - 1993
Warner Bros.; MATTEL

Scott Evans's outfit appears to pay tribute to the several cowboy Kens produced over the years. While his shirt nods to Barbie's ties to Malibu, the white hat could have roots in 1993, when Mattel released the Western Stampin' Ken doll.

