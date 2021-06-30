Then: PEOPLE's review called "a swaggering, got-to-love-him Bruce Willis" the best part of the Jerry Bruckheimer and Michael Bay film. The action star played Stamper, a pro deep sea oil driller called upon by NASA to save earth from a Texas-sizie asteroid — who makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Now: The Emmy-winning father of five (to three adult daughters with ex Demi Moore and two young girls with wife Emma Hemming) has the Die Hard franchise under his belt, and if his IMDb page is to be believed, practically a dozen new projects in the works.