Cassandra Peterson Brings Back Elvira in New Music Video for 'Don't Cancel Halloween'

The actress released a new song as her iconic Halloween character, set to the tune of Madonna’s “Holiday”

Elvira is back and she wants her Halloween!

On Tuesday, Cassandra Peterson reprised her popular role as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, for a new Halloween-themed music video.

The song, set to the tune of Madonna’s "Holiday," begs the world not to cancel Halloween due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m the Queen of Halloween / COVID-19 ruined everything / If they cancel Halloween ’cause we’re still in quarantine, it would make me so mad / It would suck, it would suck so bad," Elvira sings in the video.

"Imagine if you will, no costumes, candy or celebration / ‘Cause everybody’s still in self-isolation," she continues.

Elvira shared the video on the official Instagram page for the spooky character. "Not even Covid-19 can stop the ‘The Queen of Halloween from celebrating #spookyseason 🦇🎃🦇," she captioned it.

Peterson first brought the role of Elvira to television as the host of a Los Angeles weekend horror movie program in 1981 titled Elvira's Movie Macabre. The show would feature B-list horror and science fiction movies, with Elvira occasionally interrupting the films with comments and jokes.

Her character gained more and more popularity and in 1988 she got a feature film, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.

After the feature film, Elvira returned in the 2001 film Elvira's Haunted Hills. Her original televisions show was revived in 2010 and aired until 2011.