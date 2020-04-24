Casey Affleck, Wilmer Valderrama and More Team Up in COVID-19 PSA to Protect Native Peoples

Image zoom Casey Affleck; Wilmer Valderrama RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Kim Raff/Getty Images

Casey Affleck, Wilmer Valderrama, Taika Waititi and other A-listers are joining forces to spread awareness on the risks the coronavirus poses for Native peoples.

Several stars urged viewers and fans alike to #StayHomeTogether in a new and fun PSA released by the Native-led nonprofit organization IllumiNative.

In a comical segment, Affleck, 44, recorded himself in his kitchen with a pile of dishes lining his sink and countertops.

"I’m not washing my dishes that much, but I am washing my hands," Affleck said.

Ed Helms was also featured in the PSA, saying, "I mean, we’re going to be coming together by staying away from each other," as a reference to social distancing and self-isolating.

Valderrama, 40, put it more bluntly, "Stay six feet away from me." The Black Eyed Peas' Taboo is also in the clip, urging, "If you're feeling ill, seek help immediately."

Waititi warned, "There are a lot of unknowns," while Taboo chimed in, "[But] we always come together."

Also making an appearance was Logan Lucky star Riley Keough, who said, "And I know that even if I feel okay I can still be spreading it to someone I love."

The PSA is part of IllumiNative's #WarriorUp campaign, which is focused on promoting social distancing, washing hands, staying home and wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"For decades, we have been fighting for the visibility of Native peoples," Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of IllumiNative, said. "Now this fight has become absolutely vital to ensuring that Native communities are not left behind or erased from the COVID-19 response."

She continued, "Tribes and Native communities need to be seen, heard and included in local, state, and federal solutions and conversations. Together we can find a common pathway forward out of this public health emergency."

On April 30, IllumiNative will co-host a virtual town hall that will livestream on Taboo's YouTube channel, as well as Facebook Live, to unite Indian Country and allies against COVID-19.

The talk will feature economic and healthcare issues, Native leaders, legislators and advocates.

As of Thursday, the U.S. has at least 865,252 cases of coronavirus, according to The New York Times. At least 44,300 people have died of the virus in the U.S.

Worldwide, there are now more than 2.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 183,199 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.