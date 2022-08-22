Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez 'to the Family' After Missing Wedding to His Brother Ben

Casey Affleck is celebrating his new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez.

After missing her wedding to his brother Ben Affleck over the weekend, due to what a source previously told PEOPLE were "parental obligations at home," Casey, 47, penned a sweet tribute to the "On the Floor" singer in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Good things are worth waiting for," he wrote alongside a throwback image of himself, Ben, 50, and Lopez, 53, walking in Los Angeles in August 2002. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love."

"Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding," Casey continued.

Closing the post, the Oscar winner wrote, "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!" with a red heart emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben and Lopez celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia Saturday in front of friends and family, just over a month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas.

Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the weekend ceremony, with Ben in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants. Photographs showed them walking down a white aisle followed by their children. Popular podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Stars in attendance included Ben's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife, Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller.

Guests were photographed wearing all white on the grounds of Ben's 87-acre compound outside Savannah. Preparations for the nuptials included a marquee on the estate with white chairs set up for guests surrounded by greenery and white flowers, an all-white piano and elegant tables set up on a riverfront dock.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Surprise Las Vegas Wedding: All the 'Beautiful' Details

After dating from 2002 to 2004, Ben and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials last month. A source told PEOPLE: "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."

When Lopez revealed in her On the JLo newsletter in July that she and Ben got married, the actress and singer wrote that the late-night ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

She added that "in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real ... at very, very long last."

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives," Lopez said.