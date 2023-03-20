Casey Affleck Shares Videos of Flowers Blossoming to Celebrate Girlfriend Caylee Cowan's Birthday

"Keep going. I love you," Casey Affleck wrote in a post celebrating girlfriend Caylee Cowan's birthday

Published on March 20, 2023 04:24 PM
Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty

Casey Affleck is celebrating his girlfriend Caylee Cowan on her big day.

On Sunday, Affleck, 47, shared a video montage showing several flowers blossoming via a time lapse as he wished Cowan, 25, a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday @cayleecowan. Keep going," the Manchester by the Sea actor wrote in a caption to the video post, which was accompanied by uplifting sounding piano music. "I love you."

Cowan, an actress who most recently appeared in the 2023 film Divinity, echoed Affleck's sentiments in a comment on his post: "I love you."

The actress re-shared Affleck's post to her Instagram Story on Sunday and shared her own Instagram post showing throwback photos of herself to celebrate her birthday, to which Affleck simply left a "❤️" emoji in the comments.

Affleck and Cowan have been dating for over two years. Affleck made their romance Instagram official back in Nov. 2021, and the pair publicly celebrated one year of knowing each other with dueling social media posts in Jan. 2022.

"On our first date, you carried firewood up, built a fire, and gave me a low eyelid look that was so strong I had to take a knee for a minute," Affleck wrote in the caption for the post, which showed a photo of the pair learning to bake bread together at a bakery in Budapest. "Tonight, to celebrate knowing each other for a year, we went down to the local bakery here in Budapessshtt and cooked twelve loaves of bread. All I could smell was you."

Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck attend amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/amfAR/Getty

Cowan echoed her beau's sentiments on her own post, which featured two photos of the couple, at the time. Alongside them, she wrote, "Caleb Casey Affleck, you are the other half of my heart. You are such a wonderful and loving boyfriend. You are a genius who beats everyone at chess (except your youngest son). You are genuine. You say what you mean and mean what you say. You are generous with your time. You are gracious and forgive yourself and others. You are the greatest gift."

Affleck was previously linked to Supergirl alum Floriana Lima. The duo began dating in 2016 and never publicly announced their breakup.

He shares two sons — Indiana, 17, and Atticus, 14 — with ex-wife Summer Phoenix, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2017.

The Gone Baby Gone actor is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in July.

